Police activate Silver Alert for missing Little Rock woman

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old Little Rock woman who was last seen walking her dog on April 13.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert hoping to find a missing Little Rock woman with dementia.

Kay Lynn Gardner, 74, of Little Rock, was last seen walking a small black dog around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Wedgeside neighborhood and Eagle Hill Gold Course.

According to authorities, Gardner was wearing blue jeans, a gray/white top, a hooded jacket and possibly a pink or burgundy baseball cap when she went missing.

Help us locate Mrs. Gardner. If you know of her whereabouts, contact detectives at 501-371-4829 or 501-918-3540. pic.twitter.com/V46V6Squnb — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 14, 2023

Gardner is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds tall with straight gray hair and hazel eyes.