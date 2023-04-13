Police activate Silver Alert for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert hoping to find a missing Little Rock woman with dementia.
Kay Lynn Gardner, 74, of Little Rock, was last seen walking a small black dog around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Wedgeside neighborhood and Eagle Hill Gold Course.
According to authorities, Gardner was wearing blue jeans, a gray/white top, a hooded jacket and possibly a pink or burgundy baseball cap when she went missing.
Gardner is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds tall with straight gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.