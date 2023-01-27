Police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man with dementia

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert in their search for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

GRANT COUNTY, Ark. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert in the search for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Raymond Lee Robbins was last seen at 99 Grant 270084 near Highway 270 West at North Street westbound in Poyen.

A citizen in Malvern reported seeing Mr. Robbins at the Food Center in Malvern around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black shoes.

He may be traveling in a white 2010 GMC Sierra with Arkansas license 699 RYR.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (870) 942-2101.