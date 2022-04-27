Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 26, on Salem Road in Benton.
She has dark, blonde hair and it 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing:
- Dark colored shorts with green stripes on the sides
- Dark long sleeved shirt with “FILA” on the front
- White long sleeve shirt with tiny flowers on it
- Black sneakers with white soles
- Dark beanie with a white logo
- Light purple glasses
- carrying a green string backpack
- Tan canvas bag.
Emma also has braces that currently have green bands.
If you see Emma, please contact the Saline County Sheriff's Office at 501-303-5648.