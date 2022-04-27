x
Missing Persons Reports

Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Saline County

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 26, on Salem Road in Benton.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl

She has dark, blonde hair and it 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 100 pounds.  

She was last seen wearing:

  • Dark colored shorts with green stripes on the sides
  • Dark long sleeved shirt with “FILA” on the front
  • White long sleeve shirt with tiny flowers on it
  • Black sneakers with white soles
  • Dark beanie with a white logo
  • Light purple glasses
  • carrying a green string backpack 
  • Tan canvas bag.  

Emma also has braces that currently have green bands.

If you see Emma, please contact the Saline County Sheriff's Office at 501-303-5648.

Credit: ARKANSAS STATE POLICE

