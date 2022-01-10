Police: Teen missing from Texarkana behavioral health facility

Onyx Gibson is 14 years old, approximately 5'2'' and weighs around 120 lbs. He has blond hair and green eyes.

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Police say several juveniles escaped from the Riverview Facility on Jan. 7 around 9 p.m. Within hours, all juveniles were found except Onyx Gibson.

Gibson is 14 years old, approximately 5'2'' and weighs around 120 lbs. He has blond hair and green eyes. He usually wears glasses, but it is unknown if he left the Riverview Facility with them.

Gibson’s family is cooperating with TAPD in the search for Onyx.

Detectives are following up with all leads on Gibson’s possible sightings.