GRANNIS, Ark. (KTHV) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 70-year-old man last seen near Gilham Lake in Grannis.

Jerry L. Wheeler was last known to be on Trimble Avenue near Gilham Lake. He drives a 1998 GMC pickup truck with the license plate number: 384XMI.

Wheeler is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has been missing since Aug. 11.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Polk County Sheriffs Office at 479-394-2511.

