Pope County deputies continue search for missing military veteran 1 year after disappearance

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for missing military veteran Shannon Collins one year after his disappearance.

Saturday, March 12 will mark one year since Collins was last seen.

According to his wife, Collins walked away from their home in Pottsville in the morning hours of March 12, 2021. Nine months later Shannon was reported missing by his brother who lives out of state.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since that date.

Pope County deputies say Collins mother, father, brother and sister are fully cooperating with the investigation involving Collins's disappearance.

Those family members have asked for the public’s help in locating Shannon.

Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding this case, deputies say foul play has not yet been ruled out.