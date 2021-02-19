Pulaski County deputies no longer searching for teen girl

Police say Tory Tull was last seen on the 1000 block of Woodward Road, heading toward I-530N toward Little Rock.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Tory Tull has been found.

Police say Tory was last seen on the 1000 block of Woodward Road, heading toward I-530N toward Little Rock.

Tory is 5'3'' and has blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with black spandex pants. She has a black and pink backpack with a blue and purple coat.

Please call 501-340-6963 if you know where Tory is or if you have seen her.