Missing Persons Reports

Arkansas police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with mom

Officers are working to locate 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher. Sylvia's father was awarded custody on September 23.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher.

Sylvia is currently in the custody of her mother, but on September 23, 2022, her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody.

Deputies went to Winter's home on Tadpole Road in Cabot, but Colbert had fled the property with her daughter prior to deputies arriving.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Sgt. King at (501) 340.6940 or jking@pcso.org.

