Missing Persons Reports

Pulaski County deputies searching for runaway teen, last seen Oct. 31

William Young ran away from his foster parent's address in Roland, Ark. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Credit: PCSO

ROLAND, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for missing William Young.

Young ran away from his foster parent's address in Roland, Ark. on Sunday, Oct. 31. He is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He also has brown hair and eyes.

Young has a tattoo of the number '5' on the left side of his neck. 

When he left, Young took all of his clothing with him as deputies say he has a history of running away.

If you have any information regarding the investigation contact Sgt. King with the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-6738.

    

