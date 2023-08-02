Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing on Feb. 6.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn.

Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022.

According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen with black hair, but often dyes it. The woman also has no transportation and a tattoo on her upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-6963 or anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477. You may also submit a tip online at https://t.co/r10xClXra8 #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/NABELz7BkY — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) February 8, 2023