Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn.
Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022.
According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen with black hair, but often dyes it. The woman also has no transportation and a tattoo on her upper right arm.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6940.