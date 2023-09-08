Jefferson County officials searching for runaway teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.
Officials were notified that 14-year-old Johnny Munnerlyn was last seen on August 8 after running away from a residence and may be in the company of 19-year-old Alexandra Piel.
He is described as having brown hair, a height of 5'8", and a weight of 150.
If you have information regarding Munnerlyn or Piel's location, please contact investigator Sandy Harper at the JSCO at (870) 541-5351, email at sandra.harper@jeffcoso.org, or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.