Jefferson County officials searching for runaway teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

Officials were notified that 14-year-old Johnny Munnerlyn was last seen on August 8 after running away from a residence and may be in the company of 19-year-old Alexandra Piel.

He is described as having brown hair, a height of 5'8", and a weight of 150.