The Yell County Sheriff's Office have reported that a 16-year-old boy in Dardanelle has runaway and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, crocs and black socks.

Dennis Burgess was last seen in the Buzy Lane area near Dardanelle on Friday at around 12:20 p.m.

Dennis is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6'1" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on where Dennis is, please contact the Yell County Sheriff's Office at (479) 495-4881.