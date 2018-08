RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A couple from Russellville is missing and presumed together.

Russellville police are asking for the public's help finding them. Lee Hopkins, 87, and Elizabeth Hopkins, 90, were last seen at 204 South Inglewood St.

The couple may be traveling in a 2018 Buick Encore with Arkansas license USA-JYZO.

