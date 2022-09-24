Russellville police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert in their search for a missing man.
76-year-old Terry Pat Beaverson was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive, Russellville, AR 72801.
Beaverson may be traveling in a white 2018 Nissan Rogue.
He is described as having blue eyes, long gray hair, a height of 5'10", and a weight of 175.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Russellville Police Department at (479) 968-0911.