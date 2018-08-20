UPDATE - This Silver Alert has been inactivated by the Russellville Police Department.

ORIGINAL - RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A couple from Russellville is missing and presumed together.

Russellville police are asking for the public's help finding them. Lee Hopkins, 87, and Elizabeth Hopkins, 90, were last seen at 204 South Inglewood St. The couple may be traveling in a red 2018 Buick Encore with Arkansas Veteran license plate USA-JYZO.

Russellville police say Lee had checked Elizabeth out of a local assisted living center for breakfast on August 19 and neither has been seen since that morning. Both suffer from medical issues.

