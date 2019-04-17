UPDATE - Saline County Sheriff’s Office detectives, in partnership with Juvenile Probation Officers, have located the previously reported runaway juvenile, Ms. Heather Lattin, and have returned her to her parents.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives are asking for your help in locating a juvenile that has run away from her home.

Heather Lattin, 15, of Paron was last seen leaving her home wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “California” on the front. She was last seen at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15.

Lattin has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about Ms. Lattin’s location please contact them at 501-303-5609 or call your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous information may be given by calling 501-303-5744. The SCSO non-emergency dispatch telephone number is 501-303-5647.