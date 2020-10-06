SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in hopes of finding missing 16-year-old Raven Hope Lafferty.

Lafferty was last seen at her residence on Friday, June 5. She last had contact with her guardians was on Sunday, June 7, via social media.

At this time, Lafferty is listed as a runaway and possibly endangered juvenile with her current whereabouts being unknown. She is believed to possibly be in the Benton/Bryant, Malvern, or Hot Springs areas.

Anyone with information on Raven and/or her location, please contact Sgt. Mike Bowden with the Saline County Sheriff's Office CID Division at (501)-303-5716 / (501)-303-5608, or the 24 hour non-emergency dispatch at (501)-303-5648.

