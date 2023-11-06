Mother still searches for answers in Hot Springs disappearance of her son

After disappearing in Hot Springs just under a month ago, the mother of Amir Ellis continues searching for answers to what has happened.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — It has been almost one month since Amir Ellis disappeared in Hot Springs on May 17. About a week after his disappearance, on May 29, Hot Springs police announced that they arrested three people in relation to Amir's disappearance.

18-year-old Nathanial Speed and 18-year-old Alexia Chambers were both charged with kidnapping and a juvenile was also taken into custody.

Though Amir has still not been found.

"I just want Amir found. It should be so simple," said Amir's mom, Jessica Ellis.

For weeks she has been working tirelessly to answer the question of where is her son.

"Trying to find him, trying to still put pieces together," said Ellis.

Ellis along with family, friends, and even complete strangers have been searching across Hot Springs and Jessieville in hopes of finding him.

"We looked behind the school, we looked at fields, I mean everywhere," Ellis added.

So far there's been no clue as to where he could be.

"I just feel like I'm going in circles you know, each time it's a letdown, a heartbreak," she said.

She also explained that as each day goes by things haven't gotten any easier.

“Almost 30 days now. Waking up every morning it’s harder you know I’m not as strong as I was in the beginning,” said Ellis.

She says she’s holding on to whatever hope she has left.

“I’m just breaking down and I’m praying that I can keep going because nobody else is for my son, but that is that's killing me,” she described.

Especially since Amir is a soon-to-be father, and his son is expected to arrive soon.

“We don't know if Amir’s gonna get to be a part of that and so that hurts, and I at least wanted to have some answers for my grandson,” she added.



While they have yet to answer her question, she has a message for her son.

“I’m still looking for him. I won't stop until I find him,” said Ellis. “And I hope he knows that I love him with everything in me.”

The NAACP has stepped in to help Ellis’ efforts to find her son and to help her get justice. Ellis also said the Morgan Nick Foundation also reached out offering support.

She just hopes that she will find her son soon.