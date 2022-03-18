Police: Search underway for missing 11-year-old Benton girl

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are searching for 11-year-old Kyleigh Wilson who reportedly left the area of Rivendell Drive around 6:00 p.m. on March 15.
Authorities said that Wilson left the area with Kristyn Berky, who does not have custody over the 11-year-old and is unable to have her without the father's consent.
Police issued a warrant for Interference with Court Order Custody.
Authorities ask that if you see them to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947.
Police said that Berky could be in the Little Rock area or traveling in a maroon Suburban with temporary tags in route to Florida.