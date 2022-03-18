Police: Search underway for missing 11-year-old Benton girl

Benton police are searching for 11-year-old Kyleigh Wilson who left the area of Rivendell Drive around 6:00 p.m. on March 15 with Kristyn Berky.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are searching for 11-year-old Kyleigh Wilson who reportedly left the area of Rivendell Drive around 6:00 p.m. on March 15.

Authorities said that Wilson left the area with Kristyn Berky, who does not have custody over the 11-year-old and is unable to have her without the father's consent.

Police issued a warrant for Interference with Court Order Custody.

Authorities ask that if you see them to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947.