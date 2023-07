Heather Cypher, 35, was last seen traveling to Little Rock on June 28. Authorities say her family hasn't heard from her since.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen on June 28.

According to authorities, Heather Cypher, 35, was traveling to Little Rock on June 28, and her family hasn't heard from her since.

She is 5-foot-6 inches and about 214 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.