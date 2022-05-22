Search continues for missing woman in Jefferson County

Maranda Neal was reported missing on May 22, 2022, and was last seen on an ATV near Dyson Road or President's Circle.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Maranda Neal, who was reported missing on May 22, 2022.

Multiple searches are scheduled throughout the weekend with the Quapaw Nation Office of Emergency Management, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Morgan Nick Foundation and other first responders surveying the Watson Chapel area.

According to authorities, multiple search-and-rescue K9 teams will also join law enforcement officers during the operation.

Neal was last seen on an ATV near Dyson Road or President's Circle. Officials said they searched over a hundred acres around the last reported location, but found no leads to her whereabouts.

In November 2022, a hunter preparing for deer season found an ATV with an accurate description in a wooded area off Robinson Road, half a mile from her last known location.

Law enforcement searched the area and confirmed that the four-wheeler belonged to Neal, but that's all they found.