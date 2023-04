Police have requested the help of the public in locating a missing Hot Spring County teen who was last seen in Malvern on Wednesday.

MALVERN, Ark. — Police have requested the help of the public in locating a missing Hot Spring County teen.

15-year-old Destiny Johnson was last seen in Malvern on April 19.

She is described as being 5'3" and weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.