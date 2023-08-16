Search underway for missing 8-year-old in Fort Smith

Arkansas State Police has asked for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl last seen August 15 at Choctaw Casino in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police has asked for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl in Sebastian County.

8-year-old Amya Cynthia Love was last seen on August 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Choctaw Casino on Old Highway 271 in Fort Smith in a black 2DR Volkswagon GTI with AR license plate 452EJL.

She was last seen wearing a bright orange tank top and white jean shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, brown eyes, a height of 4'8", and a weight of 72.