Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

After a reported sighting, Benton police continue the search for a missing 42-year-old man who could be experiencing a mental health crisis.

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis.

42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago.

He had been previously reported as missing and since then there was a reported sighting of him at a campsite northwest of Paron, but officers were unable to reach him before he left.

Gregory is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 144 pounds.

He is believed to possibly be in the Lake Winona area and could be driving a white Kia Soul.