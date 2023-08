The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen that was last seen on August 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teenager.

15-year-old Vilma Carrillo is described as being 4'8" in height and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen on August 10 near the 7500 block of Fairfield Drive.