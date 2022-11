The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1.

She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds.