Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally

The search for the missing teen last seen about three weeks ago continues— and now Conway police are sharing some new information.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School.

Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like.

"It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a big deal," Conway Police Spokesperson, Lacey Kanipe said. "We're continuing to remain positive, our goal is to reunite her with her family."

Since her disappearance, police have searched, the community has searched, and Tanvi's family has continually been searching for answers as to where their daughter went.

"The more people that can be involved, that's better just because you're able to cover more ground and look for her and help us," Kanipe said. "People talk and communicate and share the story."

Those efforts have continued to grow— and now, the United States Marshals are part of the search. They were brought in on Friday and spent Saturday searching.

On Monday, we saw them interviewing and searching the cameras at Conway Junior High.

Community members spent Sunday searching for her, and as more time has passed, the concerns have continued to grow. Some people have said they were displeased with the results that Conway Police has yielded so far.

"We can't always divulge every single detail that we do in an investigation, just because we want to maintain the integrity of that," Kanipe said.

Some places of interest that they've been looking at are Tanvi's junior high school, as well as the county library.

Along with that are two parks: Cadron Settlement Park and Wooly Hollow State Park.

"Our officers have pretty much scoured the city looking for her, and that's something we continually do," Kanipe said. "We have spoken with students and teachers to Tanvi's friends."

Tanvi was last seen wearing a purple coat, and the Marshals encourage business owners in Conway to check their camera footage again for January 17 during the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.