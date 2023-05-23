Pulaski County sheriffs searching for missing woman

Alexis Michelle Seagar, 26, is diagnosed with schizophrenia and was last seen on May 14, 2023, riding a bike in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO alert for a missing woman.

Alexis Michelle Seagar, 26, is a diagnosed schizophrenic and was last seen on May 14, 2023, riding a bike in Little Rock.

Authorities said she was wearing black shorts, a red tank top, black shoes and was possibly heading toward Stanton Road.

Seagar is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to sheriffs, she is a known drug user who is possibly pregnant and has a knack for leaving her residence for long periods.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dunn or Detective Walker at the PCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963.