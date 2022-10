The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen from Sherwood who was last seen leaving his home off Butterfly Drive on Sunday night.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Cortez Hardin is said to have run away from his home on Butterfly Drive in Sherwood on Sunday night.

According to reports he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and is described as being about 5'5" and weighing about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (501) 340-6963.