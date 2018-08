SEARCY, Ark. (KTHV) - A 74-year-old man is missing from East Race Avenue in Searcy near the Knights Inn.

Robert Lee Morris was last seen wearing a green or white shirt and khaki pants. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Morris has been missing since 1 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Anyone with information should contact Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.

© 2018 KTHV