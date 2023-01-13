Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

Sheriffs say Cory Batchelor has been missing since Jan. 11 and was last seen walking on Gina Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.

If you have or develop any information, you are encouraged to contact Sgt. King at (501) 340-6738 or (501) 340-6963. You may also leave a tip on the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line (501) 340-8477 or anonymously at https://t.co/r10xClXra8 #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/tJ25CHwmjY — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 14, 2023