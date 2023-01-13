Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
If you see Batchelor or have any information on his location, please call Sgt. Jeffrey King at (501) 340-6738. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office also said people may leave a tip on the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line at (501) 340-8477 or anonymously HERE.