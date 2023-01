The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of an 18-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 17.

Charlton was last seen on Jan. 17 near Highway 319 in rural Lonoke County.

Authorities said Tyler was last seen wearing blue jeans, an Arkansas State t-shirt with a blue hoodie and white tennis shoes.