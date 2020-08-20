x
Sherwood police activate Silver Alert for missing 50-year-old man

The Sherwood Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in search for missing 50-year-old man.
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in search for missing 50-year-old man.

Edward Eugene Brooks was last known to be at the Retirement Centers of Arkansas in Sherwood. Police say Brooks walked away from the nursing home and was last seen Thursday morning, August 20 at 1:40 a.m.

Brooks is described at 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

If  anyone has information regarding Brook's whereabouts, contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

