Missing Persons Reports

Body of missing Sherwood man now located

On Monday, North Little Rock police were able to locate the body of the missing Sherwood man lying on the ground near a roadway.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Brock Welch's vehicle was located in North Little Rock, and a while later police confirmed it was him after they found a deceased male lying on the ground. 

The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man.

Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).

Credit: KTHV

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Christman at dchristman@sherwoodpolice.org or at (501) 834-8799.

