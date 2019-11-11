SHERWOOD, Ark. — According to the Sherwood Police Department, 15-year-old Peyton Harris is missing.

Peyton was last seen getting into black passenger car, possibly a Kia Optima, at the Sylvan Hills Freshman Academy on Friday, November 8 around 3:30 p.m.

Peyton is described as 5’6” and weighs around 120 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

The picture of the vehicle below is from video surveillance cameras at the school where she was last seen.

Sherwood Police Department

If you have any information in regards to Peyton’s current location please contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.