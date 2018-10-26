SHREVEPORT, La. (KTHV) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing teen believed runaway.

On Friday, October 26, just after midnight, Emily Byas was reported missing by family members.

Byas is described as a 13-year-old white female who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing khaki shorts and white Adidas shoes. Her upper body clothing is unknown.

Byas sufferers from medical problems and requires medication. Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 option #3 or 318-673-7020.

© 2018 KTHV