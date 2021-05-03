Arkansas State Police activate Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old woman

Jean McCracken, 86, has been missing since 9 a.m. on May 3, 2021, according to ASP.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office requested Arkansas State Police to activate a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Jean McCracken who was last seen at her home in Hot Springs on Wild Forest Road.

McCracken has been missing since 9 a.m. on May 3, 2021, according to ASP.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white blouse and may be traveling in a silver 2015 Nissan Altima.