POPE COUNTY, Ark — The Pope County Sheriff's Office has has activated a Silver Alert in hopes to find missing 18-year-old Jerrilynn Herring.

Herring was last known to be at 1443 Hudson Road, Pottsville, Ark. on Wednesday, May 13.

She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Herring has long, brown hair and brown eyes.



She has a scar on the center of her forehead that goes up and over to her right ear and a quarter sized bald spot on top of her head. She has limited function on left side of her body which causes her left foot to turn sideways.

Herring was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and spandex shorts.

