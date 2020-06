PINE BLUFF, Ark. — 70-year-old Eddye Wilson was last seen around 7 a.m. this morning in Pine Bluff wearing only a peach robe.

Wilson is described as being 5'3" tall black female and weighing 206 pounds with short, red-brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wilson, the Arkansas State Police asks that you contact Pine Bluff police at (870) 730-2090.

For additional information, you can contact Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant at (870) 730-2090.