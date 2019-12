COTTER, Ark. — The Cotter Police Department has activated a Silver Alert, in search of missing 86-year-old Wayne Alexander.

Alexander was last known to be at 1892 Harding Blvd in Cotter, Ark. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. He may be traveling in a 1990 Tan Ford Aerostar Van with an Arkansas license plate: 583SMM.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair with green eyes.

If anyone having information, you should contact the Cotter Police Department at (870) 425-2361.