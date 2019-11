PARIS, Ark. — UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for Archie C. Stephens of Logan County.

---

Stephens was last known to be at 500 East Academy Street in Paris, Arkansas near Mercy Hospital.

Stephens was last seen on November 28th around 7 a.m. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, dark shorts, and barefooted.

Stephens is nonverbal, he only understands hand signals.

If you know of his whereabouts please contact Paris Police Department at 479-963-2600.