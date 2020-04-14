LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in search of a missing 61-year-old man.

George Phillips was last seen at 3618 West Roosevelt Road near Little Rock Compassion Center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

He is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has grey, straight hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information on Phillips' whereabouts, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.

