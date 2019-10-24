CONWAY COUNTY, Arkansas — The Conway County Sheriff's Office has activated a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Reyes Salinas.

Salinas was last known to be at 86 Austin Road in Center Ridge, Ark. near Woolverton Mountain on Monday, Oct. 21. He was last seen at 5:30 p.m.

He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Salinas has black, combed back hair, and has brown eyes.



Salinas was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim shirt.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Conway County Sheriff's Office at (501) 354-2411.