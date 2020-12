The Polk County Sheriffs Office has activate a Silver Alert for missing William Carrel Parmer Sr.

Parmer is 80 years old and was last seen at 1538 Polk 61 in Mena, Ark. on Wednesday morning.

He is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be traveling in a 2009 Blue/Green Chevrolet with license plate Tx GPG3440.