CLARENDON, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been activated for 81-year-old Sherman L. Cox.

Cox was last known to be on Ann Alden Street in Clarendon, Arkansas. He has gray hair, stands 5'6'' and weighs around 188 lbs.

He may be traveling in a white 2007 Ford F-150 with LPN: 490VVX.