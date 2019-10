The Louisiana State Police Department and Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Welton 'WIC' Pierce was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 in the 6000 block of Old Scenic Highway in Zachary, Louisiana.

Pierce is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt with snaps, grey shorts, and possibly black crocs.