Missing Persons Reports

Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing Forrest City woman who was last seen on the morning of August 28.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding  64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. 

According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. 

The family states that she has been diagnosed with Dementia and was last seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt, with blue-ish grey sweat pants and slides sandals. 

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Walker, please contact the Forrest City Police Department at (870) 261-1761.

Credit: Arkansas State Police

