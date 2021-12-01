Silver Alert activated for missing Sherwood man, last seen near the Walmart Neighborhood Market

The Sherwood Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 62-year-old George Phillips.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 62-year-old George Phillips.

Phillips was last known to be at 8900 Highway 107, in Sherwood, Ark. near the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Monday, Jan. 11.

He was last seen wearing blue sweats, blue hoodie and blue jean jacket. Phillips is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has green eyes and short, brown hair.