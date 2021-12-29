Silver Alert activated for 31-year-old Izard County woman

Izard County Sheriff's Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a 31-year-old woman last seen on December 28.

Arkansas State Police initiated the Silver Alert for Kristen Smith, who was last seen in Horseshoe Bend on Walnut Lane wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and blue leggings.

Smith is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and having long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith or want to learn more, contact the Izard County Sheriff's Office at (870) 368-4203.