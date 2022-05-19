Silver Alert activated for 88-year-old Baxter County man

Donald Dean Short was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. near Cotter Crossing Apartments.

COTTER, Ark. — The Cotter Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in hopes to find Donald Dean Short.

Short is 88 years old and was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. on North Section Line Road in Cotter, Ark. near Cotter Crossing Apartments.

He is over 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has short, white hair with blue eyes. Short was also last seen wearing gray jogging pants.

Police say he may be traveling in a 2001 Red Nissan XTerra SUV, with an Arkansas license plate 853WPF.